The Buckle, Inc. Same-Store Sales Grow 4.6% in August, Stock Climbs by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same store sales rose 4.6% during the month of August. Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE opened at $32.65 on Friday. Buckle has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Buckle by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 621,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Buckle by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,303 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

