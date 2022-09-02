The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.45

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SRV stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund ( NYSE:SRV Get Rating ) by 166.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

