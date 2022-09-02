The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.