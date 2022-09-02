The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

