The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 188,306 shares.The stock last traded at $68.94 and had previously closed at $68.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.
The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,747 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,112,000 after purchasing an additional 166,619 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,084,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,430,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,600 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Recommended Stories
