The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 188,306 shares.The stock last traded at $68.94 and had previously closed at $68.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,747 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,112,000 after purchasing an additional 166,619 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,084,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,430,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,600 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

