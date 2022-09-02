The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $48.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.70.

Antero Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 98.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 511,656 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 184,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 387,001 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

