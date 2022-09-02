The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Consumer Edge currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

HAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.30.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.68. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 69,284 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 189.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

