The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.8% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $294.73. 55,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,882. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

