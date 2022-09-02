The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Cut by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,500 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Afton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $1,663,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,917,000 after buying an additional 836,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Mosaic by 30.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $819,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MOS traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. 97,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,790. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

