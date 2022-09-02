The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

PG traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.16. 87,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,531. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $334.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.24.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

