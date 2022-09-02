The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.00

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 75.30 ($0.91), with a volume of 187877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.80 ($0.92).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

The Rank Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £359.29 million and a PE ratio of 612.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.29.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

