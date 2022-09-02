The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The RMR Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 43,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,420. The firm has a market cap of $817.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMR. B. Riley raised their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

