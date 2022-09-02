The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 116,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,020. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.