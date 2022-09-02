The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.2% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.07. The stock had a trading volume of 124,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,405,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

