The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,157 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Williams Companies Price Performance

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.