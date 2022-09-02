Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $553.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $565.76 and a 200 day moving average of $557.74. The company has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.07.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

