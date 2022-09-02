Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.22 million.

Tilly’s Price Performance

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. 938,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $204.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.88. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 28.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 251,559 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.2% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 56,785 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 45.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 365.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,030 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

