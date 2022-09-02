Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Tilly’s updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.11 EPS.
Tilly’s Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $220.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.88.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.
