Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE TMBR opened at $0.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.14. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timber Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.36% of Timber Pharmaceuticals worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.