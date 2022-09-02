Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,163 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after buying an additional 1,035,220 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,342,000. State Street Corp raised its position in DraftKings by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,544,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,764,000 after buying an additional 185,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,340,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

DraftKings Trading Down 0.6 %

About DraftKings

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.