Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

