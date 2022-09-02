TOP Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. TOP has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $66,082.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOP has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One TOP coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TOP Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

TOP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

