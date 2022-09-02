Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.08. 38,283 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 29,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

