TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $19.24

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $20.26. TORM shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 204 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

TORM Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of -245.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 10.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

