Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion. Toro also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.07-4.17 EPS.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.62. 602,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $111.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toro will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Toro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Toro by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.