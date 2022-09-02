TP ICAP Group (OTC:TCAPF) Trading Up 48%

TP ICAP Group PLC (OTC:TCAPF – Get Rating) was up 48% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 2,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
TP ICAP Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28.
About TP ICAP Group
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TP ICAP Group (TCAPF)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.