TP ICAP Group (OTC:TCAPF) Trading Up 48%

TP ICAP Group PLC (OTC:TCAPF – Get Rating) was up 48% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 2,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

