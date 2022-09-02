TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of TCON opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.49.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
