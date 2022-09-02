TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TCON opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 841,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,776,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,331.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 870,349 shares of company stock worth $1,149,698 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.