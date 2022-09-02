Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $963.43

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 963.43 ($11.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($12.57). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 990 ($11.96), with a volume of 38,158 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) target price on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Tracsis alerts:

Tracsis Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 936.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 963.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of £294.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,437.50.

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.