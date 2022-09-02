Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 140 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $111.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,064. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

