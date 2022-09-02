Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 19.6% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.19. 4,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,722. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

