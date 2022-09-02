Trigran Investments Inc. Buys 362,611 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 954,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,611 shares during the period. Anika Therapeutics accounts for about 2.4% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Anika Therapeutics worth $23,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 72.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

ANIK stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.25 million, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

