Trigran Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Trigran Investments Inc. decreased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 267,945 shares during the period. Gentherm comprises 7.8% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 3.18% of Gentherm worth $76,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1,844.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 856,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,803,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,380,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

Gentherm Stock Performance

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $426,059.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,308.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $426,059.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,308.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,616 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THRM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.