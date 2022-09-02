Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01). 39,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 154,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.97 ($0.01).

Tritax EuroBox Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £7.62 million and a PE ratio of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 11.50.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Tritax EuroBox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tritax EuroBox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.24%.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.