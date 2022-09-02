Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Invests $317,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in APA by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in APA by 1,802.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in APA by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

