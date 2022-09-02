Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 15,649 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at $904,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 58.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,704 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

KD opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

