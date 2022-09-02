Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 180 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 53,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,083 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.