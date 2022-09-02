Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.14

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 49950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Tudor Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$218.46 million and a PE ratio of -16.18.

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tudor Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

