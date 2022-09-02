Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tutor Perini worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,343,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 2.4 %

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

Shares of TPC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. 3,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Tutor Perini Profile

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Stories

