Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Issues Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $158.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.49. Twin Disc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.20.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Twin Disc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

