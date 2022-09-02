Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Issues Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $158.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.49. Twin Disc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.20.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Twin Disc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
