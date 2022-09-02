U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of USPH opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $131.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,817.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,817.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.