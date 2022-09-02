U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,817.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,817.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.71 per share, with a total value of $81,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,424.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

