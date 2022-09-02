Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.70-$21.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $478.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $423.08. 816,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,722. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

