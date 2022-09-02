Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $511.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $491.00 to $511.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $478.70.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $424.25 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $202,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

