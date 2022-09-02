Unido EP (UDO) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Unido EP (UDO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $915,557.84 and $40,032.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unido EP has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,776.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.80 or 0.15276471 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars.

