Uniform Fiscal Object Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 123.8% higher against the dollar. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object (CRYPTO:UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

