Universal Display Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,589 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 359% compared to the average volume of 1,000 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,758,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,404,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 39,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,659,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.7 %

OLED stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,032. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.94. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $210.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

