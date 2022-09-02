Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.05. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 163,550 shares trading hands.

Unrivaled Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.