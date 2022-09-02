Urban Logistics REIT’s (SHED) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Urban Logistics REIT to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Wednesday.

LON:SHED traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 164.50 ($1.99). 1,004,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,545. The stock has a market capitalization of £776.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.71. Urban Logistics REIT has a one year low of GBX 153.50 ($1.85) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.42). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 177.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

