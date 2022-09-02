Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.38

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.38 and traded as high as $92.72. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $91.90, with a volume of 7,494 shares.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

