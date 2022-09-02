Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.39 and last traded at $51.17. 15,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 589,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VAL shares. StockNews.com lowered Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Valaris Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valaris

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

In related news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $147,895.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,888.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Valaris by 34.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valaris during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

