VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.51 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,769,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 481,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 317,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter.

